Man found dead in car in Phitsanulok

PHITSANULOK: A man was found dead in a car by an irrigation canal in Muang district of this central northern province on Sunday morning.

Pol Capt Chananan Chaikawin, a Muang police investigator, said a number of police, a doctor from Phra Phutthachinnarat Hospital, and rescuers from a charity foundation went to Noen Makhuk village in tambon Samo Khae after being informed of the death .

In a car parked by an irrigation canal near the village, they found a man lying dead across the front seats. He was clutching an open can of glue in his right hand. No traces of wounds or other bodily harm were found on him. He was later identified as Rittiphan Boonnak, 48, a motorcycle repairman.

Chalom Ruamyat, 57, a local villager, told the police that while she was out fishing on the bank of the canal at about 9am on Saturday she noticed the car parked at the spot with the front and tail lights flickering and the horn blaring. She drove her motorcycle past the spot and thought there might be somebody drunk in the car.

Other villagers saw the car at the spot on Sunday morning, the horn gone silent, and informed the police.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of death.