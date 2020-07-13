Flood-works rile Nong Chok residents

Residents put up banners to complain about City Hall's flood embankment project along Klong Saen Saep in Nong Chok district. They said the project has caused the land to subside and the walls of their houses to crack. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Residents of Bangkok's Nong Chok district have cried foul over construction of a flood embankment along Klong Saen Saep which they said has caused land to subside.

The concrete embankment, which originates from Klong 13, runs the length of 10 kilometres along the canal banks. It serves to keep out floodwater which is channelled to the Bang Pakong River. The project is 70% complete.

Sunan Muhammed Yang, a religious teacher at the Nurul Yakeen mosque, said the construction was causing land subsidence that threatens to deposit a childcare centre at the mosque into Klong Saen Saep.

The childcare building showed deep cracks and the kitchen and toilet were in a state of disrepair. "We're concerned about children's safety at this point," he said.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang inspected the project site in January and ordered the contractor to fix the design and prevent subsidence. However, nothing has been done.

Mr Sunan said local residents did not want the embankment in the first place.

"It's out of place with our way of life," Mr Sunan said. "People here still catch fish in the canal," he said. The residents face difficulty climbing over the concrete wall to get to the water.

"But we let the project go ahead for the sake of urban development. Now, we are suffering from it."

Waree Kabilakam, 75, said her canal-side house has subsided and the construction work blew dust into her home.

Sukanda Kositpanichakul, a vendor in the 100-Year Market, said the project took away part of the land at the market which was rich in history and stands as cultural representation of Nong Chok district.

Siripong Rasmee, the Palang Pracharath Party MP for the district, said large amounts of soil were dug out with no structure built to stem the subsidence.

If City Hall failed to deal with the problem, he would raise a motion to press for answers from the Interior Ministry or the State Audit Office.