Rocks fisherman rescued from stormy sea, another missing
Thailand
General

published : 13 Jul 2020 at 10:43

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Rescuers gather on Paradise beach in Phuket to search for two fishermen washed out to sea on Sunday. (Photo:y Achadtaya Raekrun)

PHUKET: A fisherman was rescued from storm tossed seas after he and another man were swept off rocks near Paradise beach in Patong area of this island province on Sunday afternoon.

Pol Lt Col Sarit Butnongsaeng, deputy chief of Patong police in Kathu district, said he was informed about 3.30pm on Sunday that two men were mssing after being swept into the sea.

Police, lifeguards and rescuers from two charity foundations were sent to Paradise beach where a search was quicky launched.

Rescuers with diving gear went out in speed boats to look for the two men, pounded by 2-metre high waves and heavy rain.

About three hours later they found one of the men alive, and pulled him safely from the sea.

The search was continuing for the second fisherman. 

