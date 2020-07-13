Young doctor decapitated in accident

The wreckage of the car, its top sliced off, the young doctor was driving when he ran into the rear of a truck loaded with bamboo on Sunday night in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A young doctor died when his car crashed into the rear of a truck loaded with bamboo on Sunday night.

The accident occurred about 9.50pm on Highway 323 (Kanchanaburi-Thong Pha Phum) in front of a school in tambon Sai Yok.

Killed in the accident was Veerapat Suharitdamrong, 26, a doctor at Somdet Phra Piyamaharat Rommaniyakhet Hospital in Sai Yok district.

Police said Veerapat was returning to his residence at the hospital.

His car ran into the back of a truck loaded with bamboo travelling ahead of him on an uphill curve.

Bamboo protruding from the rear of the truck sliced through the roof and windscreen. Veerapat was decapitated.

His body was sent to a hospital ahead of a post-mortem examination.

Truck driver Suchart Salee, 42, told police he was delivering the bamboo to Kanchanaburi township.

The investigation was continuing.



