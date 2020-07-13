Section
Sereepisuth's lawsuit against Sira dismissed
Thailand
General

published : 13 Jul 2020 at 16:57

writer: Online Reporters

Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves during a press conference at parliament on Jan 31. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
The Criminal Court on Monday dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, against Sira Jenjakha, a Palang Pracharath Party MP, Nation Broadcasting Corporation, operator of Nation TV, and The Nation website.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth is chairman of the House Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Committee. The lawsuit related to his demand that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appear before the committee to answer questions about his failure to recite the complete oath of office during his swearing-in.

The lawsuit stated that on Jan 13 this year Mr Sira gave a media interview during which remarks he made could be construed as accusing Pol Gen Sereepisuth of intending to cause disruption for his own political gain. The interview was broadcast on website www.nationtv.com and Nation TV Channel 22.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth accused Mr Sira and Nation Broadcasting of ruining his reputation. He asked the court to punish them according to the law.

Only lawyers for the two sides showed up to hear the court's decision..

The court ruled that Mr Sira, in giving the interview, only voiced his disagreement with the plaintiff's demand, citing the Constitutional Court's refusal to consider the issue.

It said Mr Sira's comments could not be construed as accusing Pol Gen Sereepisuth of being immoral or fomenting hatred of him.

Nation Broadcasting was only performing its duty as part of the mass media, the court said.

The court ordered the case be dismissed.

