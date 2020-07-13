Family of infected girl from Sudan investigated

The family of a nine-year-old girl found infected with Covid-19 are being investigated after they were not in state quarantine and required only to self-isolate.

On Saturday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported a nine-year-old girl who came from Sudan with her family tested positive.

CCSA spokesmanTaweesilp Visanuyothin said on Monday she was at a hospital but the other four family members were not in state quarantine because they were the family of a diplomat.

They reportedly self-isolated at a condominium in Bangkok, which the CCSA did not name.

Before the trip, the mother took everyone to get tested in Sudan last Tuesday. All tested negative.

Three days later, they were tested on arrival and the results were negative. But more comprehensive tests showed the girl was infected.

The CCSA spokesman said officials were investigating this case.

“Diplomat families are required to self-isolate at embassies or residences for 14 days and up until now there were no problems. The CCSA will rethink its measures to make them more comprehensive,” said Dr Taweesilp.