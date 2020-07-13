Hotel floors shut after Egyptian tests positive for virus

Rayong governor Surasak Charoensirichote ordered two floors of the hotel where the Egyptian stayed to close for sanitising. (Photo: Rayong Province Facebook account)

Two floors of a hotel in Rayong where an Egyptian delegation stayed have been ordered closed for sanitising after one of them was found to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Rayong governor Surasak Charoensirichote said on Monday he ordered the top two floors of the hotel sealed off a to prevent any spread of the virus after one of the guests, an Egyptian soldier, tested positive for Covid-19.

Two hotel staff in close contact with the patient were also placed in quarantine. They delivered room-service food to the group on Wednesday, he said. More staff could be put in state quarantine if they were found to have been at risk of contagion, he said.

The governor is de facto director of the provincial Communicable Disease Committee

The Egyptian and 30 other members stayed at the hotel in Rayong from Wednesday to Saturday. Some went outside to a shopping centre during their stay.

All returned to Egypt on Saturday and the test result coming out on Sunday showed a 43-year-old soldier with the delegation was infected with the virus.

The governor and Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration refuse to name the places where they visited.

Mr Surasak said health authorities were checking CCTVs to track their activities in the province and people they contacted.

Holiday Inn and Suites City Centre Hotel in Rayong posted a Facebook message saying they group had not stayed there. "No guests from Egypt or a military crew has stayed in our hotel since last year," it said.

Central Plaza also said the patient had not visited its shopping centre in Rayong.

Rayong Hospital director Chaisit Thepchatree said a laboratory was testing swabs health officials took from people who had been in close contact with the visitors, according to. the Provincial Public Relations Office.