Firm 'used Prawit's name' to secure CCTV contracts

A group of people has fraudulently used the name of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to lobby local agencies to secure contracts to install closed-circuit television systems nationwide, according to an anti-corruption network.

Wiwat Sombatlai, head of the Good Governance Network Against Dishonesty, on Monday lodged a grievance with the government's complaint centre, asking the prime minister to launch a probe into the matter.

Sompas Nilphan, adviser to the Office of the PM's permanent secretary, accepted the complaint.

Mr Wiwat alleged that a group of businessmen running a CCTV installation company had cited Gen Prawit to secure contracts from government and local agencies under the government's Smart City programme. It has also been found the CCTV systems installed by the group are substandard, Mr Wiwat claimed.

Gen Prawit is the chairman of a committee assigned to manage the integration of CCTV systems nationwide.

Mr Wiwat said that the group leader claimed that he served as a secretary to a House committee on decentralisation, local government and special administration, which allowed him to contact local organisations and lobby for contracts to install CCTV.

Mr Wiwat also said the businessman falsely claimed that he has connections with someone at the Five Provinces Bordering Forests Preservation Foundation chaired by Gen Prawit.

Commenting on the issue, Gen Prawit said yesterday that he has instructed officials to look into the matter, insisting that those who want to secure contracts to install CCTV under the project must follow the proper bidding procedures.