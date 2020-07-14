Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ranger killed by bomb in Pattani
Thailand
General

Ranger killed by bomb in Pattani

published : 14 Jul 2020 at 10:57

updated: 14 Jul 2020 at 10:59

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A member of a bomb disposal team at the spot near Ban Lapho in Pattani's Mae Lan district where a ranger was fatally injured by a bomb explosion on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
A member of a bomb disposal team at the spot near Ban Lapho in Pattani's Mae Lan district where a ranger was fatally injured by a bomb explosion on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A member of a ranger patrol providing security for teachers travelling to school was fatally injured by a bomb explosion in Mae Lan district on Sunday morning.

Col Vacharakorn Ongngern, deputy spokesman for the forward headquarters of the Internal Security Operation Command Region 4, said the attack occurred about 7.45am.

The six-member patrol from Ranger Company 2209 was on foot patrol, providing security for teachers of Ban Khuan Plaeng Ngu School.

They were on a dirt road along an irrigation canal near Ban Lapho in tambon Pa Rai when a home-made bomb planted in a roadside drain went off.

Ranger Mujalin Srikaew, 29, was severely wounded. He died on the way to Mae Laen Hospital.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+7 Covid cases

The government reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 3,227. The death toll remained at 58.

12:11
Thailand

Car plunges, bursts into flames, no-one inside

NAKHON PHANOM: Police want to interview the owner of a car that crashed through the railing of a bridge into the shallow creek below and exploded in flames in Na Kae district late on Sunday night.

11:51
World

Malian jihadist on trial at ICC over Timbuktu destruction

THE HAGUE: The trial of a Malian jihadist accused of demolishing Timbuktu's fabled shrines and unleashing a reign of terror begins at the International Criminal Court on Tuesday.

11:45