Ranger killed by bomb in Pattani

A member of a bomb disposal team at the spot near Ban Lapho in Pattani's Mae Lan district where a ranger was fatally injured by a bomb explosion on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A member of a ranger patrol providing security for teachers travelling to school was fatally injured by a bomb explosion in Mae Lan district on Sunday morning.

Col Vacharakorn Ongngern, deputy spokesman for the forward headquarters of the Internal Security Operation Command Region 4, said the attack occurred about 7.45am.

The six-member patrol from Ranger Company 2209 was on foot patrol, providing security for teachers of Ban Khuan Plaeng Ngu School.

They were on a dirt road along an irrigation canal near Ban Lapho in tambon Pa Rai when a home-made bomb planted in a roadside drain went off.

Ranger Mujalin Srikaew, 29, was severely wounded. He died on the way to Mae Laen Hospital.



