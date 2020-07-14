6 Myanmar men detained after fatal brawl

Six Myanmar men, seated left, were brought to Samrong Nua police station in Samut Prakan for questioning after a brawl at the Imperial World Samrong department store in which a Myanmar man was killed on Sunday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Six Myanmar men were arrested on Monday night after a compatriot died following a brawl at a department store in Muang district on Sunday, police said.

Pol Col Arthit Simcharoen, chief of Samrong Nua police, said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a Myanmar migrant worker, identified later as Maung Tho Phe, 19, was stabbed with a knife and seriously injured at the entrance of the Imperial World Samrong department store. The young man later succumbed to his wounds.

Police learned that the perpetrators were six Myanmar nationals who dispersed after the attack.

Following an investigation and coordination with immigration police to get information on the migrant workers, Samrong Nua police arrested one of the alleged perpetrators at Soi Phahon Yothin 48 in Bangkok on Sunday night.

Information he gave led to the arrests of the five others on Monday.

All six of them, aged 20-29, were brought to Samrong Nua police station for questioning.

They said when they went to the department store on Sunday they came across a group of Myanmar migrants. The two groups exchanged verbal abuse that led to a fight. One of them, Win Thun Aung, 20, produced a knife and stabbed Maung Tho Phe. They fled after seeing Maung fall to the ground.

The six were charged with bodily assault that caused death and carrying a weapon in public.



