Car plunges, bursts into flames, no-one inside

The fire-gutted wreckage of the Honda Jazz that plunged into a creek in Nakhon Phanom's Na Kae district on Sunday night is retrieved by a crane for examination. Police hope the question the owner. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Police want to interview the owner of a car that crashed through the railing of a bridge into the shallow creek below and exploded in flames in Na Kae district late on Sunday night.

There was no sign of the driver or anyone else inside it.

Pol Capt Sunthorn Nualngam, a Nong Hi investigator, said the incident occurred on Na Kae-Nakhon Phanom road near Ban Dong I-nam in tambon Phra Song.

Witnesses said the Honda Jazz crashed through the bridge railing and down into the creek, which was 20-30 centimetres deep, and then went up in flames.

They reported it, and police and a fire engine rushed to the scene. The burning car was quickly put out, but it was totally destroyed and the number plates burned and unreadable.

Mysteriously, despite the severity of the crash, there was no-one inside it.

The wreckage was hauled from the water and towed to Nong Hi police station in Pla Pak district for examination. Nobody has shown up to claim it.

The police are trying to track down the owner, whom they want to question about what happened.

They suspect the car was used for something illegal and the driver destroyed it and fled to escape arrest.