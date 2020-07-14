Vietnamese fishing boat caught off Narathiwat

Nine crewmen of a Vietnamese fishing boat are seen in marine police custody after the vessel was caught fishing illegally in Thai territorial waters east of Narathiwat on Monday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A Vietnamese fishing boat, with nine crewmen including the skipper, was caught in the Gulf of Thailand east of this southern border province on Monday, the Marine Police Division 7 announced on Tuesday.

The action followed the seizure of a Vietnamese fishing boat with six crewmen on Saturday, also by the marine police.

Pol Col Sarawut Litchaweerat, commander of the Marine Police Division 7, said that at 1pm on Monday the Vietnamese boat, named K.G.94136 TS, was spotted by two marine patrol boats Nos 808 and 582 fishing in an area about 28 nautical miles east of Narathiwat.

The boat with nine crewmen on board was brought to the marine police headquarters in Narathiwat.

The crew were charged with illegal fishing and intruding into Thai territorial waters.



