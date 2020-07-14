Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnamese fishing boat caught off Narathiwat
Thailand
General

Vietnamese fishing boat caught off Narathiwat

published : 14 Jul 2020 at 13:21

writer: Waedao Harai

Nine crewmen of a Vietnamese fishing boat are seen in marine police custody after the vessel was caught fishing illegally in Thai territorial waters east of Narathiwat on Monday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)
Nine crewmen of a Vietnamese fishing boat are seen in marine police custody after the vessel was caught fishing illegally in Thai territorial waters east of Narathiwat on Monday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A Vietnamese fishing boat, with nine crewmen including the skipper, was caught in the Gulf of Thailand east of this southern border province on Monday, the Marine Police Division 7 announced on Tuesday.

The action followed the seizure of a Vietnamese fishing boat with six crewmen on Saturday, also by the marine police.

Pol Col Sarawut Litchaweerat, commander of the Marine Police Division 7, said that at 1pm on Monday the Vietnamese boat, named K.G.94136 TS, was spotted by two marine patrol boats Nos 808 and 582 fishing in an area about 28 nautical miles east of Narathiwat.

The boat with nine crewmen on board was brought to the marine police headquarters in Narathiwat.

The crew were charged with illegal fishing and intruding into Thai territorial waters.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Silent screams: Japan rollercoaster virus guide wins hearts

TOKYO: It might be the unlikeliest instructional video ever, but footage of two Japanese amusement park executives demonstrating how to "scream inside your heart" to avoid spreading COVID-19 while on a rollercoaster has been a roaring success.

13:45
Thailand

Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son's loud music

BURI RAM: A policeman has been charged with the attempted murder of his neighbour, who was shot twice in a dispute over his son's stubborn insistence on playing very loud music at his home in Krasang district.

13:32
Thailand

Vietnamese fishing boat caught off Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: A Vietnamese fishing boat, with nine crewmen including the skipper, was caught in the Gulf of Thailand east of this southern border province on Monday, the Marine Police Division 7 announced on Tuesday.

13:21