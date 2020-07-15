Section
Driver killed in expressway pile-up
Thailand
General

Driver killed in expressway pile-up

published : 15 Jul 2020 at 10:26

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Rescuers remove the dead driver and injured passenger from the crushed pickup, sandwiched between two trucks in a four-vehicle pile-up on the Bang Phli-Suksawat expressway on Tuesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Rescuers remove the dead driver and injured passenger from the crushed pickup, sandwiched between two trucks in a four-vehicle pile-up on the Bang Phli-Suksawat expressway on Tuesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: The driver of a pickup truck was killed and his passenger injured in a pile-up involving four vehicles on the Kanchanapisek (Bang Phli-Suksawat) expressway in Bang Phli district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Pol Capt Sao Bamrungphum, of Bang Kaeo police station, said accident occurred about 1.30pm on the expressway near the Bang Kaeo tollgate.

A 22-wheel trailer truck rear-ended an Isuzu pickup loaded with flour, driving it into the back of the 10-wheel truck in front of it. The pickup was crushed in between the two trucks.

The trailer truck was also hit in the rear by a Honda Civic.

Expressway emergency rescuers and the Por Teck Tung Foundation used hydraulic jacks to break into the pickup and remove the driver and his assistant from the wreckage.

The driver, Phuchit Kluabbunson, 20, from Phitsanulok, was dead. His passenger, Prachya Yeeko, 20, from Ubon Ratchathani, was injured.

Mr Prachya told police they were delivering flour from a warehouse in Nakhon Phathom's Sam Phran district to a customer in Bang Na area.

The drivers of the two trucks and the Honda Civic were taken to Bang Kaeo police station for questioning.

