Insurgent hideout found, pistols seized in Yala
Thailand
General

published : 15 Jul 2020 at 15:48

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Border patrol police search the area around a village in Than To district, Yala, after finding an insurgent hideout on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: Border patrol police flushed out an insurgent hideout and recovered two pistols and other gear in Than To district of this southern border province early on Tuesday.

The nine members of the 44th Border Patrol Police Unit were combing an area around Moo 1 village in tambon Ban Rae, Col Vacharakorn On-ngern, deputy spokesman for the forward headquesters of the Interal Security Operation Command Region 4, said.

They were following up on reports that insurgents were active in the area and planned to attack vulnerable targets such as teachers and other state officials.

About 3.30am on Tuesday the patrol approached a darkened hut. As they moved in three men ran out of it and disappeared into the night.

In a search of the hut found two pistols left behind as the men fled, a .38 and a .22,  along with some ammunition, a mobile phone, two hammocks, three pairs of shoes, medicines, food supplies and other camping gear.

Col Vacharakorn said the recovered goods would be examined to see if they could be linked to previous insurgent activity. 

