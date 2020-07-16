Schools shut amid coronavirus fears

A classroom is sprayed with disinfectant at Samsenwittayalai School in Bangkok. The school closed on Wednesday after its board learned that a Mathayom 2 student and his family stayed at the hotel in Rayong where a visiting Egyptian soldier who later tested positive for Covid-19 was staying. Chanat Katanyu

Many schools around the country will be closed as a precaution after two people in separate groups arrived in Thailand and were later found to be infected with Covid-19.

An Egyptian soldier returned a positive test after he and a military group visited Rayong and the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat fell sick with the virus while her family was in Bangkok observing their 14-day quarantine period.

Schools in many provinces will shut their doors to test pupils and sanitise their premises.

Sai Namthip School in Sukhumvit Soi 22, Bangkok on Wednesday confirmed it would hold only online classes from tomorrow after it was revealed the Sudanese girl's family had stayed in a condominium nearby. Wachirathamsatit School, in Sukhumvit Soi 101 said it would also close from tomorrow, citing similar reasons.

Rajinibon School in Samsen Road, Dusit district said it would shut today and tomorrow to sanitise the area with ozone generators.

In the South, Trat Trakankhun School said one boy had been asked to quarantine after revealing he had gone to Rayong about the same time as the infected Egyptian soldier.

Wisutthikasattree School in Samut Prakan shut on Wednesday and today after learning that two of its students had been in the Rayong shopping mall on the same day as the Egyptian group.

Sawang Boriboon Wittaya School in Chon Buri will close for five days to sanitise its premises because the parents of some students have also visited Rayong in recent days.

Uthai Wittayakhom School in Uthai Thani urgently halted classes for three days on Wednesday after finding the sibling of one student had stayed in the same hotel as the Egyptian delegation.

In Buri Ram, Kanlayaprasit School has also closed for seven days after a parent who previously taught in Rayong recently visited her alumni working at the hotel where the Egyptian militants stayed.

Earlier, the Rayong governor had ordered 127 schools in the province to be closed as a precaution.