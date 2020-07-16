More quarantined returnees test positive

Staff from Bangkok's Phaya Thai district office clean Samsenwittayalai School to help contain Covid-19 on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Thursday reported four new cases of Covid-19 disease among quarantined returnees from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the United States.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the latest figures on Thursday.

He also issued a warning.

"Regarding the critical global situation, we can no longer expect Thailand to be free of new Covid-19 cases. But we must limit the number," Dr Taweesilp said.

He said two of the new patients had returned from the UAE. One is a 33-year-old male worker and the other a 25-year-old masseuse.

They arrived on July 2 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, but showed no symptoms.

The third new case is a male student, 27, who arrived from Egypt on July 8. He had been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient in Egypt and was quarantined in Chon Buri. He tested positive last Saturday, but showed no symptoms.

The fourth is a woman aged 51 who returned from the US last Saturday and was quarantined in Bangkok.

Last Friday she had a fever, headache and loss of sense of smell. Earlier, she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient in the US. She tested positive on Wednesday, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the total 3,236 cases in Thailand, 3,095 had recovered including three who were released on Wednesday. Eighty-three patients remained at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 234,169 over the past 24 hours to 13.69 million. The death toll increased by 5,600 to 586,821. The US had the most cases at 3.62 million, up by 71,670.