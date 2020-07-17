Special boost for Rayong tourism

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, visits Rayong on Wednesday. The government has announced plans to revitalise tourism in the eastern province, devastated by the pandemic. (Government House photo)

The government will direct meetings, tourists, promotions, football matches and concerts with spectators, and film crews, to Rayong province to revitalise the tourism sector there.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Friday the plan would help Rayong after the Covid-19 scare there.

He said a CCSA subcommittee proposed five measures to help Rayong.

The first, the promotion of meetings and seminars arranged by government agencies in the province. This could be done immediately.

Secondly, promote tourism in Rayong by giving trips to Rayong to village health volunteers and other medical personnel.

"Tours of these personnel will go to Rayong first," Dr Taweesilp said.

Thirdly, organise football games by Thai League teams in a New Normal style.

Fourthly, arrange appropriate forms of live concerts.

There would be spectators at the football matches and concerts. The New Normal way of football games and concerts would be trailed first in Rayong, and officials would test disease control measures for such events in Rayong, Dr Taweesilp said.

And fifthly, allow both Thai and foreign film production crews into the province. The crews would stay at "Villa Quarantine" facilities.

The five measures were proposed to help the people of Rayong after a Covid-19 infected Egyptian soldier visited the province without staying in state quarantine. The health scare led to mass cancellations of bookings at hotels and resorts made after the government began promoting domestic tourism as a way out of the economic disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about Buriram United's foreign footballers, who will return to Thailand on July 19, the spokesman said they were not VIPs. The three players, one from Croatia and two from Serbia, will fly from Serbia to Thailand on a private charter flight, landing at Don Mueang airport.

If they tested negative upon arrival, they could continue to Buri Ram province and stay at alternative local quarantine facilities there. If they tested positive they would be sent to hospital for treatment, he said.