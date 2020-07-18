Seven new cases returnees from 3 countries

Thais who were stranded overseas and selected groups of foreigners continue to arrive in Thailand through Suvarnabhumi airport on July 12. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Saturday reported seven new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), all returnees in state quarantine, bringing the total to 3,246 cases since January.

The country has been free of local transmission for 54 consecutive days.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new cases were returnees from the United States (2), Bahrain (1) and Egypt (4). All were in state quarantine facilities.

The two returnees from the US, aged 64 and 66, arrived in Thailand on July 11 and tested positive five days later. The former had a sore throat and the latter had phlegm.

The returnee from Bahrain was a 35-year-old employee. She arrived in Thailand last Sunday and was sent to a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. On Wednesday, she tested positive with no symptoms.

The four other returnees from Egypt were students, aged 20-29. They arrived and tested positive on Friday and were sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan province. All coughed and had a runny nose and sore throat, said Dr Taweesilp.

The seven new cases brought the total to 3,246, of whom 3,096 had recovered. Ninety-two patients remained in hospitals, while the death toll remained at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases in 211 countries totalled 14.18 million, up by 242,381 in the previous 24 hours, with 599,339 deaths, up by 6,662. About 8.45 million, or 59.6%, of the total cases already recovered.

The US had the most cases, at 3.8 million, with 142,064 deaths. Brazil came second with 2 million cases and 77,932 deaths. Thailand ranked 101st worldwide in the number of cases.

According to Suvarnabhumi airport's daily data, 40 Thais returning from four countries were found to have a high fever on their arrival on Friday. They were among 600 returnees from Egypt, Singapore, Myanmar and South Korea on four flights. The feverish people were sent to hospitals while the rest were sent to state quarantine facilities.