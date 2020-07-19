Downturn sees savings fund enjoy spike in uptake

Rachada: Fund for 'rainy days'

The government has seen encouraging results from its efforts to woo students and freelancers to join the National Savings Fund (NSF) to build up a pension fund ahead of their retirement.

Rachada Dhanadirek, a deputy government spokeswoman, said the NSF recently saw a rise in membership to 2.3 million as of this March, far exceeding the original target of one million. During the 2018-2019 period, the fund had only 700,000 members.

For the second half of this year, the government hopes to draw in another 75,000 members.

She said the fund's popularity is partly down to there being more convenient methods with which to pay into the scheme as well as people's renewed focus on their financial health in the wake of the economic downturn exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of only being able to pay into the fund at government banks, members now can make their monthly payments at all 13,000 branches of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain across the country.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has helped people see the importance of saving money for a rainy day," said Ms Rachada.

The NSF was developed in 2018 to alleviate the burden on the government by helping to provide incomes for citizens in later life. The fund targets members of the public between 15 and 60 who are not already covered by the Social Security Fund.

For members aged between 15 and 30, the government chips in up to 600 baht a year depending on the amount saved.

For those between 30 and 50, the amount rises 960 baht a year and for members aged 50-60, the amount is 1,200 baht.

Upon retirement, after the age of 60, members see their money returned to them in the form of a monthly pension.