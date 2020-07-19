Most people worried about 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people are worried about a new wave of the Covid-19 spread, saying that this is highly possible and a second lockdown of the country may follow, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was carried out online on July 14-18 on 1,459 people throughout the country to gauge their reactions to the cases involving an Egyptian soldier and a Sudanese girl found to be infected with Covid-19 after they were allowed to enter the country.

Regarding the two cases, 52.23% of the respondents said they caused them to be highly worried; 39.68% said they were rather worried; 6.58% little worried; and, 1.51% not worried at all.

Asked to mention "five things" that would worry them if there was a new wave of the Covid-19 spread, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 95.89% cited the degree of the pandemic; 94.45% unemployment; 92.05% a standstill of businesses; 84.17% their children's schooling; and, 84.17% another lockdown announcement.

A high majority, 73.82%, thought the chance for Thailand to announce a second lockdown was high while 26.18% said this was unlikely.

Asked to suggest ways of preventing a new wave of the pandemic, 94.51% said foreigners should definitely not be allowed to enter Thailand; 86.41% said the process of screening and quarantine of people returning from abroad must be stringent; 83.80% said people must wear face masks while outdoors and frequently wash their hands; 81.40% the people must be given correct and clear information about the virus; and, 76.73% said people should be given free testing for Covid-19.

Asked what the government should do to ease the people's concerns over this matter, 47.38% said the screening and quarantine process must be made more stringent without exemptions for "privileged" people; 33.43% said an announcement - with a provision on punishment on violators - should be issued to ban foreigners from entering Thailand; and, 23.20% said the government must quickly solve coronavirus-related problems that could affect the people.