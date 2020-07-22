More returnees found infected

Disease control officials greet returnees at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday, when the country logged six new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Wednesday reported six new cases of novel coronavirus disease among quarantined returnees.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said four new cases were among arrivals from Egypt and one each from Germany and the United States.

Those from Egypt are male students who arrived on July 8 on the same flight that carried 11 earlier confirmed cases. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province and tested positive on Tuesday.

The returnee from Germany is a 57-year-old maid who arrived on July 16 and was quarantined in Bangkok. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday while being asymptomatic.

The returnee from the US is a 36-year-old woman worker. She arrived on July 10 and was quarantined in Bangkok. She tested positive on Monday while showing no symptoms.

Of 3,261 accumulated cases, 3,105 have recovered and 98 remained at hospitals. The death toll has stopped at 58.

Dr Taweesilp said global infections now exceeded 15 million and US cases had topped 4 million.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 241,012 over the previous 24 hours to 15.09 million. The death toll increased by 6,254 to 619,467. The US had the most cases at 4.03 million and the most deaths at 114,953.