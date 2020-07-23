Suspect held in Lumpini snatching case

A van driver who snatched a woman from an area near Lumpini Park on Tuesday night has been arrested, a source said.

The suspect told police he often drove a van to solicit sex services in the area, the source said. Police are still investigating the case.

Thai media earlier reported that a 35-year-old woman was snatched from the area while providing sex service in a van. Her 42-year-old boyfriend tried to stop the vehicle by holding on to the front of the van which was slammed into traffic signs near the Thai-Belgium Bridge until he fell and died later.