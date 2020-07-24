City Hall begins removing abandoned cars

About 400 scrapped vehicles targeted but BMA must attempt to locate owners

A dilapidated vehicle is towed away from Soi 53 on Rama IX Road in Suan Luang district on Friday as City Hall begins removing abandoned vehicles from Bangkok streets and public areas. (Photo by Supoj Wancharoen)

City Hall on Friday began removing an estimated 400 abandoned vehicles from Bangkok streets and public areas.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has asked the responsible agencies to pay more attention to the orderliness of the city following complaints by residents about scrapped cars, said deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered surveys in all districts to locate abandoned vehicles, which he estimated at about 400 or more.

He urged people who saw scrap vehicles abandoned on roads or in public areas to alert city enforcement officers. Informants are eligible for a share of fine money if authorities can locate and collect from the vehicle owners, he said.

A similar fine-sharing programme had encouraged people to report motorcyclists illegally riding on footpaths, another perennial complaint of city residents, added Mr Sakoltee.

By law, officials are required to find owners of scrapped vehicles. The BMA will place announcements about the vehicles for 15 days. If nobody claims ownership, the vehicles will be towed to venues arranged by district offices.

In Suan Luang, the district office has set aside an area beneath the Sirat Expressway for scrap cars. Unless owners come to claim ownership, authorities will keep them for about six months before they are auctioned off, said Mr Sakoltee.

Section 18 of the 1992 Act on the Maintenance of Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country prohibits anyone from abandoning a scrap vehicles on a roads or in a public space. Section 56 sets a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

However, BMA enforcement officers or thetsakit will decide the amount of fine money, which may start at 1,000 baht, said the deputy governor.