Man shot dead by police after going berserk

NAKHON PHANOM: A man was shot to dead by a policeman who tried to calm him down but was seriously attacked and hurt by the man who was said to be high on drugs and went berserk in Phon Sawan district of this northeastern border province on Saturday.

Pol Lt Col Itthisak Chomsiharat, an investigator from Phon Sawan police station, said the incident occurred at about 1pm in front of a house in Moo 1 village in tambon Ban Kho.

Eyewitnesses told police that the man, identified as Lampoey Chamopa, 48, who appeared to be high on drugs and heavily drunk came to see his elder sister, Thongkham Khensom, 56, and asked for 100 baht from her but she refused. Lampoey became angry and went on the rampage to hurt people around him, prompting the residents to call police.

Pol Lt Wichit Bangpla, 59, from Phon Sawan police station, arrived at the scene ahead of his team. He tried to calm down Lampoey but the man attacked him with a sharp-pointed knife, wounding him in the head and arms. The police officer fired a few shots at him with a pistol, but failed to stop the man. The officer fired another shot in self-defence that killed the man on the spot.

The police officer was taken to Phon Sawan Hospital when his team arrived.

Lampoey was hit three times, one each in the foot, one in the shin and the last one, which took his life, in the torso. A knife with blood stains was recovered from him and taken as evidence.

An investigation was underway.



