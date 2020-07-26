Low expectations from cabinet reshuffle: Poll

A majority of people have limited expectations from a cabinet reshuffle, believing it will not help improve the government's performance, according an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,078 people throughout the country after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said a cabinet reshuffle was imminent.

A majority of the respondents, 55.75%, believed the government's performance would remain the same despite the reshuffle; 28.48% thought it would be even worse; and only 17.77% said it would be better.

On public confidence in the government after the reshuffle, 52,88% said it would be lower; 33.67% thought it would be the same; and 13.45% believed the people would have more confidence in it.

Asked what they wanted the new cabinet prioritise after taking office, with all respondents allowed to give more than one answer, 89.29% wanted it to quickly solve the country's economic problems; 74,06% to solve the problem of unemployment; 72.84% to be transparent in its work; 70.68% to attach importance to people's livelihoods; and 68.05% to look into people's indebtedness.

Asked whether the people would benefit from the cabinet reshuffle, 48.70% said "no", saying only politicians would; 37.11% were uncertain, saying they would first have to see the composition of the new cabinet; and 14.19% said "yes", saying the new, competent team members would help stabilise the government.