People not expecting much from cabinet reshuffle: Suan Dusit Poll
Thailand
General

published : 26 Jul 2020 at 11:13

writer: Online Reporters

A majority of people do not expect anything much from a cabinet reshuffle, believing it would not help improve the government's performance, according an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,078 people throughout the country after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said a cabinet reshuffle was imminent.

A majority of the respondents, 55.75%, believed the government's performance would remain the same despite the reshuffle; 28.48% thought it would be even worse; and, only 17.77% said it would be better.

On public confidence in the government after the reshuffle, 52,88% said it would be lower; 33.67% thought it would be the same; and, 13.45% believed the people would have more confidence in it.

Asked what they wanted the new cabinet to do as soon as taking office, with all respondents allowed to give more than one answer, 89.29% wanted it to quickly solve the country's economic problems; 74,06% to solve the problem of unemployment; 72.84% to be transparent in its work; 70.68% to attach importance to the people's livelihood; and, 68.05% to look into the people's indebtedness.

Asked whether the people would benefit from the cabinet reshuffle, 48.70% said "no", saying only politicians would; 37.11% were uncertain, saying they would have to first see the composition of the new cabinet; and, 14.19% said "yes", saying the reshuffle, with capable people being brought in, would help stabilise the government.


