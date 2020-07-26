Briton killed, monk injured in Korat accident

Rescue volunteers help a monk after his motorcycle with a sidecar was hit by a pick-up in Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A British man was killed and a monk seriously injured after a motorcycle with a sidecar they were travelling on was hit by a pick-up in Phimai district of this northeastern province on Sunday.

The accident occurred at about 8.30am at kilometre 48 on the Phimai-Chum Phuang road in tambon Rangka Yai, Phimai district.

Sukanya Kong-on told police she was on the way from Tha Tum district, Surin province, to visit her younger sister in Non Sung district in Nakhon Ratchasima when the pick-up she was driving hit the motorcycle with a sidecar from the back.

A British man, 70, identified only as David, who was driving the motorcycle, was killed. Phra Wasant Boonkham, 59, a monk who was riding on the sidecar, sustained two broken legs.

Kanchana Boonkham, 41, David's wife, said her husband was taking the monk, her elder brother, from their house at Ban Tabong village in tambon Boat back to Wat Suntarikaram temple at Ban Taban in tambon Rangka Yai when the accident occurred. The temple is only 1km from the spot.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of accident.



