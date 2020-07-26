Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Briton killed, monk injured in Korat accident
Thailand
General

Briton killed, monk injured in Korat accident

published : 26 Jul 2020 at 15:57

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Rescue volunteers help a monk after his motorcycle with a sidecar was hit by a pick-up in Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
Rescue volunteers help a monk after his motorcycle with a sidecar was hit by a pick-up in Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A British man was killed and a monk seriously injured after a motorcycle with a sidecar they were travelling on was hit by a pick-up in Phimai district of this northeastern province on Sunday.

The accident occurred at about 8.30am at kilometre 48 on the Phimai-Chum Phuang road in tambon Rangka Yai, Phimai district.

Sukanya Kong-on told police she was on the way from Tha Tum district, Surin province, to visit her younger sister in Non Sung district in Nakhon Ratchasima when the pick-up she was driving hit the motorcycle with a sidecar from the back.

A British man, 70, identified only as David, who was driving the motorcycle, was killed. Phra Wasant Boonkham, 59, a monk who was riding on the sidecar, sustained two broken legs.

Kanchana Boonkham, 41, David's wife, said her husband was taking the monk, her elder brother, from their house at Ban Tabong village in tambon Boat back to Wat Suntarikaram temple at Ban Taban in tambon Rangka Yai when the accident occurred. The temple is only 1km from the spot.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of accident.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

A Rohingya migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coastguard official said Sunday.

16:57
Thailand

Elderly man dies after being hit by motorcycle, 2 hurt

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An elderly man died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a road in Phimai district on Sunday. The motorbike's driver and pillion rider were injured.

16:15
Thailand

Briton killed, monk injured in Korat accident

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A British man was killed and a monk seriously injured after a motorcycle with a sidecar they were travelling on was hit by a pick-up in Phimai district of this northeastern province on Sunday.

15:57