Elderly man dies after being hit by motorcycle, 2 hurt
published : 26 Jul 2020 at 16:15
writer: Prasit Tangprasert
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An elderly man died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a road in Phimai district on Sunday. The motorbike's driver and pillion rider were injured.
The accident occurred at about 1pm on Phimai-Chumphuang road at Ban Nong Chik in tambon Boat in Phimai district.
Eyewitnesses told police that while a man was walking across the road when he was hit by a motorcycle running at high speed.
The man, identified later as Sompong Khomeeklang, 72, from Chum Phuang district, suffered a broken neck and died. The man driving the motorcycle and a woman pillion rider were injured. The two, who were yet to be identified, were admitted to Phimai Hospital for treatment.
Police were investigating the cause of accident.
- Keywords
- man
- elderly man
- pillion rider
- motorcycle