Elderly man dies after being hit by motorcycle, 2 hurt

Bystanders look at the work of police at the scene where a motorcyle hits an elderly man in Phimai distrit of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An elderly man died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a road in Phimai district on Sunday. The motorbike's driver and pillion rider were injured.

The accident occurred at about 1pm on Phimai-Chumphuang road at Ban Nong Chik in tambon Boat in Phimai district.

Eyewitnesses told police that while a man was walking across the road when he was hit by a motorcycle running at high speed.

The man, identified later as Sompong Khomeeklang, 72, from Chum Phuang district, suffered a broken neck and died. The man driving the motorcycle and a woman pillion rider were injured. The two, who were yet to be identified, were admitted to Phimai Hospital for treatment.

Police were investigating the cause of accident.