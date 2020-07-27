4 more new infections on returnees from abroad

Men wear face masks as they enter Wat Sam Phraya in Phra Nakhon district on Thursday for an army conscription draw. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand reported four more cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,295.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases were three Thai returnees from the United States and one from Taiwan.

One patient, a 44-year-old tourist, arrived on July 20 and tested positive on Saturday while in state quarantine in Chon Buri province. The others were a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old student who tested positive after arriving on Saturday.

A 30-year-old factory worker from Taiwan was found infected with the virus on Saturday after returning on Tuesday and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

With no new deaths, the fatalities remained at 58.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the country remained concerned about the outbreak as global cases continued to rise and new infections were detected in Vietnam. "We are still worried about the situation," Dr Taweesilp said.

Vietnam is evacuating people from Danang after a fresh outbreak.