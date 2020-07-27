Police panel to look into 'Boss' case in 15 days

Nongnoot Saengpraphan mourns the death of her ex-husband, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, at Wat That Thong on Sept 3, 2012 after his motorcycle was hit by a Ferrari driven by Vorayuth Yoovidhya. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Police are investigating their own decision to agree with prosecutors to drop the last remaining charge against Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, putting an end to the high-profile case.

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has assigned Pol Gen Satawas Hirunburana to chair a 10-member fact-finding panel to look into the reasons why they did not oppose the prosecutors, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Monday.

The Royal Thai Police Office quickly took the advice of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who on Sunday wanted police to investigate the issue. It came one day after the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) formed another panel to look into the case.

Pol Gen Chakthip has given the police panel 15 days to report the findings, the spokeswoman added.

Mr Vorayuth can walk free after the Department of Southern Bangkok Litigation dropped the charge of reckless driving leading to deaths against him. The police did not oppose the decision.

A Ferrari with him behind the wheel allegedly hit a motorcycle driven by Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, a Thong Lor police on duty, on Sept 3, 2012. Mr Vorayuth fled to his house in Sukhumvit area before he was forced to turn himself in to authorities.

Both the OAG and police office have not given reasons why they ended the hit-and-run case now even though its statute of limitatons of the case expires in 2027.