NESDC insists on frontliner bonus cuts

Village health volunteers conduct door-to-door visits in Prachaup Khiri Khan. (Photo: Council of Community Leaders in Sam Roi Yot)

Bonus payments for frontline public health volunteers fighting against Covid-19 will only be disbursed until September, according to a statement by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Monday.

The NESDC was responding to threats made by public health volunteers to hold a protest on Wednesday after the government decided to stick to its original plan to only disburse bonuses until September this year.

The government has decided to give public health volunteers an additional 500 baht per month for March to September, instead of the proposed 19-month payout, accounting for last March to September next year, by the Public Health Ministry.

The 500-baht monthly bonus is on top of the 1,000-baht payments public health volunteers already receive.

The NESDC said it appreciates the dedication of public health volunteers but providing a 19-month bonus to them would exceed the government's budget of 45 billion baht.

If the government were to go with the Public Health Ministry's proposal, expenditure would be 6.9 billion baht over budget, it said.

The NESDC said an April 15 cabinet resolution only allocated bonuses and benefits to medical staffers working to fight Covid-19 until September this year.

The government would only need to pay 1.05 million local public health volunteers 3.6 billion baht in September this year, compared with 10 billion baht in September next year.

"The committee has considered the uncertainty over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic," NESDC said in the statement.

"In that case, the 45 billion baht set aside for public health workers will be crucial as it will be the main budget in the fight against the pandemic in case there's a [second wave]."

However, if the ministry deems that extending bonus payments until next year, it should promptly inform the committee, the statement said, adding a new resolution will quickly be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Health Service Support, said local public health volunteers have done a great job in curbing the number of Covid-19 infections by taking care of over 14 million at-risk families and following up with over one million people who are at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

"We have witnessed concrete results by those local public health workers who have worked so hard during the crisis," Dr Tares said. "To encourage them, they deserve to get extra money for 19 months."

"Although the situation has improved, they are still working hard to control the disease," he added.

Previously, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was unhappy after hearing about the bonus payment cut for frontline health volunteers.

Mr Anutin said he would negotiate with the NESDC to boost the morale of frontliners.