Fire guts auto-repair shop
Thailand
General

Fire guts auto-repair shop

published : 28 Jul 2020 at 10:08

writer: Saichol Srinuanchan

An auto-repair shop in Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi, goes up in flames early on Monday night. Nobody was hurt. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)
RATCHABURI: A fire destroyed a wooden house used as an auto-repair shop in Pak Tho district of this central province on Monday night. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Capt Kacha Onlao, duty officer at Pak Tho, said the fire was reported about 8.10pm. Five fire engines from the tambon Pak Tho municipality were sent to fight the blaze at Moo 7 village in tambon Wandao.  

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but auto-repair equipment, house furniture and a sound system were destroyed. Total damage was estimated at 1 million baht.

Pattanamongkol Changsri, 29, the shop owner, was not inside at the time. He rushed back home after receiving calls from neighbours, but could only watch as his house burned down.

Police were investigating.

