Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police guard hospital after gangs brawl
Thailand
General

Police guard hospital after gangs brawl

published : 28 Jul 2020 at 11:05

writer: Surachai Piragsa

A young man injured during the restaurant brawl late on Monday night arrives by ambulance at Nang Rong Hospital, in Buri Ram province. One person was stabbed and two others hit by thrown bottles.(Photo: Surachai Piragsa)
A young man injured during the restaurant brawl late on Monday night arrives by ambulance at Nang Rong Hospital, in Buri Ram province. One person was stabbed and two others hit by thrown bottles.(Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: Police were deployed to keep the peace at Nang Rong Hospital after three people injured during a fight between rival youth gangs were admitted for treatment late on Monday night.

The fight began shortly before midnight at a restaurant in Nang Rong district, about 50 kilometres south of Buri Ram city.

Three people, who claimed they were not involved in the brawl, were injured. One of them had a knife wound and the two others were hit by bottles thrown during the fighting.

The two gangs quickly dispersed when police arrived. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police were then stationed in front of the emergency ward at the hospital to prevent any incursion. It was  suspected the gangs might regroup, head to the hospital and cause more trouble - as has happened recently elsewhere.

Police were investigating.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysian ex-PM Najib guilty on all charges in first 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's ex-leader Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday in his first trial over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, two years after the fraud contributed to the downfall of his long-ruling government.

11:45
World

Swiss Alps alive with sound of music at drive-in festival

CHARMEY, Switzerland: Honking horns and flashing headlights made for an original form of applause Sunday at a Swiss classical music festival staged before a drive-in audience in the heart of the Alps.

11:45
Thailand

Man dies in motorcycle crash

SONGKHLA: A factory worker was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a power pole in Hat Yai district on Tuesday morning, police said.

11:11