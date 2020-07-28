Police guard hospital after gangs brawl

A young man injured during the restaurant brawl late on Monday night arrives by ambulance at Nang Rong Hospital, in Buri Ram province. One person was stabbed and two others hit by thrown bottles.(Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: Police were deployed to keep the peace at Nang Rong Hospital after three people injured during a fight between rival youth gangs were admitted for treatment late on Monday night.

The fight began shortly before midnight at a restaurant in Nang Rong district, about 50 kilometres south of Buri Ram city.

Three people, who claimed they were not involved in the brawl, were injured. One of them had a knife wound and the two others were hit by bottles thrown during the fighting.

The two gangs quickly dispersed when police arrived. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police were then stationed in front of the emergency ward at the hospital to prevent any incursion. It was suspected the gangs might regroup, head to the hospital and cause more trouble - as has happened recently elsewhere.

Police were investigating.