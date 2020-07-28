Gunman kills Pattaya taxi-motorsai driver

The crime scene on soi 17 in South Pattaya, cordoned off after a motorcycle taxi driver was shot dead on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A motorcycle taxi driver was killed by a gunman riding pillon on another motorcycle in Pattaya on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Prathum Sa-ardnak, 47, who worked from a queue at Bali Hai Bay in South Pattaya, was shot in the head about 1.30pm by a man with a handgun, in soi 17 at Moo 10 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Police recovered a spent .45 pistol cartridge from the scene.

Prathum had dropped off a passenger just before he was murdered.

Prisda Klabpong, 28, told police she had returned from a trip to Koh Lan and hired Prathum to take her from Bali Hai pier to an area behind Muang Pattaya 8 School where she had parked her car.

As she was opening her car door, she heard the sound of a gunshot. Startled, she spun around and saw Prathum drop to the ground.

She saw a black Honda PCX motorcycle with two men on it speed away. She did not notice the motorcycle's licence plate number.

Other details were not known. Police were beginning an investigation.