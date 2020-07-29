Prayut warns of need to heed anti-virus measures

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered local authorities to strengthen anti-Covid health measures in Krabi and Nakhon Si Thammarat after a female singer held a concert where few social distancing rules were applied.

Gen Prayut told the media on Tuesday that he ordered the governors of the two provinces to check on concerts held on July 24 and 25.

He did not name the female singer.

The order came after images of the show went viral, showing crowds shoulder-to-shoulder near a stage without face masks.

The premier called on the public to strictly observe social distancing rules, saying medical workers would have a hard time controlling the Covid-19 pandemic if a second wave occurs.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday said Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary for the interior, has ordered every province in the kingdom to monitor social events in their respective areas. According to the CCSA, officials must check safety measures before organisers are permitted to hold mass gatherings.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, invited people to have free Covid-19 tests at a ministry exhibition in Bangkok's Sanam Luang area near the Royal Palace until Friday from 10am to 6pm.

The exhibition is part of an official event to celebrate His Majesty the King's 68th birthday, which was on Tuesday.

The free test will involve the nasal-swab method, the same kind of test the Public Health Ministry has used to confirm Covid-19 cases.

Collected samples are expected to be analysed by the ministry's laboratory.

Members of the public will have to wait a maximum of two days to get their results, which will be sent via SMS or the ministry's mobile app.

Over 200 people had been tested as of yesterday afternoon.