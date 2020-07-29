Retired teacher on long 'biking for the King' mission

Manit Intarit, 75, on the way to Hat Yai, Songkhla, on Wednesday, during his planned 23-day journey by bicycle from Pattani to Nong Khai as a tribute to the King. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A 75-year-old retired teacher has set off on a solo 23-day bicycle ride from his hometown in southern Pattani province to Nong Khai in the Northeast, as a tribute to His Majesty the King's 68th birthday.

Manit Intarit started his journey from in front of the Khok Pho district office in Pattani on Tuesday July 28, the King's birthday. He was accompanied on the first stage by traffic police from Hat Yai and Bang Klam stations.

Mr Manit said he planned to pedal about 100 kilometres per day and reach Nong Khai on Aug 19.

As of Wednesday morning, Mr Manit was approaching Hat Yai district of Songkhla. He planned to overnight in Tamot district of Phatthalung, the next province north.

Mr Manit said he had done this trip five times previously, during the reign of the late King Bhumibol.

The former teacher said he is carrying with him a book for people to sign and write blessings for the King while on his way to Nong Khai.