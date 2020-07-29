Thai dies of Covid-19 in Egypt

A 26-year-old Thai student died of coronavirus disease 2019 in Egypt on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said on Wednesday that the young man died at a hospital in Cairo.

His friends told the Thai embassy there that he had developed a cough and suffered from exhaustion for three weeks before being diagnosed with a lung disorder.

The student was transferred to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment, but his condition worsened on Tuesday, and he was later pronounced dead.

The embassy had arranged for his burial in Cairo on Tuesday evening, as per his family's wishes.

He was the first Thai to die of Covid-19 in Egypt, Mr Cherdkiat said.