Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai dies of Covid-19 in Egypt
Thailand
General

Thai dies of Covid-19 in Egypt

published : 29 Jul 2020 at 16:02

writer: Kornchanok Raksaseri

A 26-year-old Thai student died of coronavirus disease 2019 in Egypt on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said on Wednesday that the young man died at a hospital in Cairo.

His friends told the Thai embassy there that he had developed a cough and suffered from exhaustion for three weeks before being diagnosed with a lung disorder.

The student was transferred to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment, but his condition worsened on Tuesday, and he was later pronounced dead.

The embassy had arranged for his burial in Cairo on Tuesday evening, as per his family's wishes.

He was the first Thai to die of Covid-19 in Egypt, Mr Cherdkiat said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Dormitory raided, drugs seized in Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN: Police raided a dormitory, arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized methamphetamine pills, crystal meth and marijuana in Muang district on Wednesday.

17:21
World

Singapore PM's nephew slapped with fine over Facebook post

A Singapore court on Wednesday slapped a S$15,000 ($10,885) fine on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's nephew, Li Shengwu, after finding him guilty of contempt of court for a 2017 social media post.

17:01
World

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

MANILA: The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of a national nuclear energy policy.

16:12