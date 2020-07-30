Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
DMS eyes saliva-based detection method
Thailand
General

DMS eyes saliva-based detection method

published : 30 Jul 2020 at 08:40

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Department of Medical Sciences is keen to try a new method of detecting Covid-19 using saliva which is more suited for mass testing, its director-general, Opas Kankawinphong, said on Wednesday.

The laboratories under the supervision of Public Health Region 5 are being prepared for the saliva-based tests as part of a pilot project, he said. Addressing a meeting on the new Covid-19 testing method in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday, Dr Opas said the most effective way of testing was to collect samples from a person's respiratory system.

However, such a method also exposed medical personnel who perform the sample collection to high risk of contracting the disease. It is also not convenient for taking samples from certain people including migrant workers, some of whom live in areas that are not easily accessible.

The Public Health Ministry has directed the department to experiment with new methods of sample collection. The agency has developed test kits compatible with the use of saliva samples.

Dr Opas said the new method allows saliva from five to six people to be tested per test, which is more economical and faster than other types of tests. The accuracy level is also high. The saliva-based tests would be safer for medical authorities as people can take their own samples and send them in for examination.

The tests will be conducted at the labs of the 14 medical science centres nationwide. The method targets migrant workers and those in high risk groups. Dr Opas said the number of labs, public and private, has been boosted to 209 across the country, from an initial two when the outbreak started.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Software to trace school hardship

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) on Wednesday launched a new version of its Information System for Equitable Education management software to reduce inequality among students in the kingdom.

10:04
Thailand

Impact speed

A Chulalongkorn scientist who concluded that Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya drove his car at 177km/h in the infamous 2012 hit-and-run case is sticking by his evidence.

09:13
Thailand

DMS eyes saliva-based detection method

The Department of Medical Sciences is keen to try a new method of detecting Covid-19 using saliva which is more suited for mass testing, its director-general, Opas Kankawinphong, said on Wednesday.

08:40