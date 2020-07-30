Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
First new 'smart bus shelter' opened
Thailand
General

First new 'smart bus shelter' opened

published : 30 Jul 2020 at 16:55

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, centre, and his delegation take a look at the first of the planned 350 new
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, centre, and his delegation take a look at the first of the planned 350 new "smart" bus shelters, on Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

City Hall on Thursday opened the first of 350 "smart bus shelters" planned for Bangkok - with Wi-Fi, phone chargers and information on routes and arriving buses.

It is in front of CentralPlaza Grand Rama 9 department store on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang was there to explain to reporters the new bus stop has 32- and 55-inch screens to present information on routes and arriving buses, and public announcements by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

It also has free Wi-Fi and mobile phone chargers, and CCTV cameras for security.

Pol Gen Aswin said the first is a "full function" version of the smart shelter. The BMA plans to build 100 of them, and 250 "light function" shelters which will not have WiFi and the big screen.

All 350 smart bus shelters would be completed by next April, and the BMA planned to install more throughout the capital in the future.

There were about 3,000 useable bus stops in Bangkok, he said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

AoT extends payment period for businesses affected by Covid-19

The Airports of Thailand board has resolved to extend a 6-month credit term payment to 12 months for businesses and airlines affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at airports under its supervision, AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Thursday.

17:31
Thailand

First new 'smart bus shelter' opened

City Hall on Thursday opened the first of 350 "smart bus shelters" planned for Bangkok - with Wi-Fi, phone chargers and information on routes and arriving buses.

16:55
Thailand

Pheu Thai favours Chadchart for Bangkok governor

The Pheu Thai Party has instructed chief strategist Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan to find a candidate for Bangkok governor, and she plans to approach former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt.

15:37