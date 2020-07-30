First new 'smart bus shelter' opened

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, centre, and his delegation take a look at the first of the planned 350 new "smart" bus shelters, on Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

City Hall on Thursday opened the first of 350 "smart bus shelters" planned for Bangkok - with Wi-Fi, phone chargers and information on routes and arriving buses.

It is in front of CentralPlaza Grand Rama 9 department store on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang was there to explain to reporters the new bus stop has 32- and 55-inch screens to present information on routes and arriving buses, and public announcements by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

It also has free Wi-Fi and mobile phone chargers, and CCTV cameras for security.

Pol Gen Aswin said the first is a "full function" version of the smart shelter. The BMA plans to build 100 of them, and 250 "light function" shelters which will not have WiFi and the big screen.

All 350 smart bus shelters would be completed by next April, and the BMA planned to install more throughout the capital in the future.

There were about 3,000 useable bus stops in Bangkok, he said.