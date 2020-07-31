2,000 hires for cyber unit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs the meeting of the National Police Policy Board at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The National Police Policy Board has approved 2,000 positions to run a newly-established cyber police unit to lead the fight against high technology crimes.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, assistant police chief, said the hires are expected to be made within a month now the draft decree has been approved by the cabinet. The draft is being examined by the Council of State, the government's legal adviser.

The Technology Crime Suppression Bureau, which will be headed by a police commissioner, will have seven divisions handling cases involving computer-related offences. The unit will take over cases from the Technology Crime Suppression Division which is under the Central Investigation Bureau and those being handled by provincial police regions 1-9.