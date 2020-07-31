Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,000 hires for cyber unit
Thailand
General

2,000 hires for cyber unit

published : 31 Jul 2020 at 10:06

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs the meeting of the National Police Policy Board at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs the meeting of the National Police Policy Board at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The National Police Policy Board has approved 2,000 positions to run a newly-established cyber police unit to lead the fight against high technology crimes.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, assistant police chief, said the hires are expected to be made within a month now the draft decree has been approved by the cabinet. The draft is being examined by the Council of State, the government's legal adviser.

The Technology Crime Suppression Bureau, which will be headed by a police commissioner, will have seven divisions handling cases involving computer-related offences. The unit will take over cases from the Technology Crime Suppression Division which is under the Central Investigation Bureau and those being handled by provincial police regions 1-9.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,000 hires for cyber unit

The National Police Policy Board has approved 2,000 positions to run a newly-established cyber police unit to lead the fight against high technology crimes.

10:06
Sports

Suzuki Cup put off over coronavirus

The Asean Football Federation on Thursday announced that the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup will not be held this year because of Covid-19, ending the suspense shrouding the future of the regional championship scheduled for November-December.

09:00
Thailand

Study gives government growth tips

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AmCham Thailand) has presented a white paper in responding to the government's "New Normal" initiative, offering advice about long-term measures to support sustainable economic growth in Thailand.

08:46