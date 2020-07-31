Section
Job-seekers caught wading across border river
Thailand
General

published : 31 Jul 2020 at 11:12

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

Eighteen Myanmar nationals caught crossing the Moei River to a border village in Mae Sot district, Tak, early Friday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)
TAK: Eighteen Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry after crossing the Moei River to Mae Sot district before dawn on Friday.

A team of police and immigration officers and soldiers spotted a group of people carrying their bags across  the Moei River to Ban Rim Moei in tambon Tha Sailuad of Mae Sot border district. 

There were nine men and nine women. All were arrested.

They told police that they hoped to get work in inner areas of Tak province.  They were being held at Mae Sot immigration office for legal action and deportation.


