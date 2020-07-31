Reward posted for cop-shooter

Police units on Friday continue the hunt for the drug dealer who fled after shooting a police officer posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine in Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police have offered a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a drug dealer who fled after shooting an undercover agent on Wednesday.

Phadungsil Lohakart, 38, is accused of shooting Pol Sub Lt Song Tuaykrathok, of Muang police station, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, in Khong district on Wednesday. The officer was hit in the chest and arm and is in hospital

Police investigators on Friday summoned close friends of the suspect for questioning after a witness reported seeing a friend helping him escape.

The fugitive was believed to have fled into downtown Muang district of this northeastern province.

The wanted man fled into a 100-rai cassava plantation after the shooting and then eluded the police dragnet.

A source said other suspected members of the drug network have been questioned for information about the fugitive's escape route and his hideout.

Pol Maj Gen Khirisak Tantinawachai, deputy chief of the Provincial Police Region 3, on Friday offered a cash reward of 30,000 baht for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Pol Sub Lt Song was still being treated in the intensive care unit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. He had regained consciousness, he said.