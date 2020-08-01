Two new cases foreigners from Serbia, Denmark

The government reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday — a Serbian from his home country and a Finn from Denmark in self-paid quarantine facilities — bringing the total to 3,312 since January.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,312 patients, including 10 over the past 24 hours, or 94.66% of the total cases, have recovered. The remaining 119 patients are still in hospital. The death toll remains unchanged at 58.

One of the new cases was a 29-year-old foreign Serbian footballer who came from his country. After arriving on a chartered flight to Buri Ram province on July 19, he was in an alternative quarantine facility in the northeastern province.

The first test done on him on arrival was negative, but the second one conducted on the eighth day on Monday showed he was infected with no symptoms. He is being treated at Buri Ram Hospital.

The other new case was a 41-year-old Finnish engineer. He arrived in Thailand from Denmark on Monday and was in an alternative local quarantine facility in Bangkok.

In mid-May, he tested positive with no symptoms. Three days before he flew to Thailand, the test was negative. But on the third day after he arrived in Thailand, he was found infected with no symptoms. He is being treated in a private hospital in Bangkok.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi still led in the number of cases with 1,811, followed by the South (744), Central Plains (550), Northeast (112) and North (95).

The number of global Covid-19 cases rose by 283,478 over the past 24 hours to 17.75 million, and the death toll increased by 6,243 to 682,998.

The United States had the most cases at 4.70 million, up by 70,904, followed by Brazil with 2.66 million cases, up by 52,509 and India with 1.69 million cases, up by 57,704.

Thailand ranked 108th worldwide in the number of confirmed cases, with 3,312, the CCSA said.