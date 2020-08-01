Korean manager found dead in Phuket

Police examine the body of a South Korean man found dead inside a pickup truck at his company in Phuket on Friday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A 40-year-old South Korean executive was found dead inside a pickup truck in Muang district of Phuket with his head covered in a plastic bag.

Police found the white pickup with Phuket licence plates was found in a car park of Golden Triangle Been Co in tambon Vichit after being alerted at around 11.40am on Friday, said Pol Lt Col Narong Muangduang, investigation chief at the Vichit station.

The body of the Korean man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was found in the driver’s seat. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and his head was covered with a plastic bag held in place with adhesive tape around his neck.

Police said a tube, connected to a nitrogen gas tank in the back of the pickup, was inserted into the vehicle with the end attached to the plastic bag. A letter in Korean was found inside the vehicle.

An official at the South Korean consular office in Phuket translated the letter, which was an apology to his family and girlfriend for what he had done. It said he had tried his best but had not succeeded and that he wanted to take a rest now.

Security camera video showed the man had driven from his house in tambon Vichit to Golden Triangle Been Co, where he worked as an international marketing manager, at around 7.35am on Friday. After parking the truck, he got out to smoke a cigarette. He later got back in and apperaed to do something inside the truck for about 17 minutes.

Police said the man might have been suffering from stress due to personal affairs or work. His body was sent to Vachira Hospital for a post-mortem examination.