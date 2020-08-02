Section
Thai Airways arranges repatriation flights to EU and Taiwan
Thailand
General

published : 2 Aug 2020 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thai Airways International (THAI) has arranged two flights to Taipei in Taiwan and two flights to Copenhagen in Denmark this month, targeting foreign nationals stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

THAI acting president Chansin Treenuchagron said on Saturday the flights to Taiwan, code TG632, would fly on Aug 5 and 14, departing Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8.25am and arriving in Taipei at 1.05pm local time.

Chansin: Flights to help foreigners

Mr Chansin said the flights to Denmark, code TG 950, would fly on Aug 16 and 30, departing Suvarnabhumi at 6.50am and arriving in Copenhagen at 1.05pm local time. The flights will operate under tight public health safety restrictions and enforce strict social distancing regulations, he said.

Mr Chansin said only one-way tickets could be booked and there are limited seats available. The return flights to Taipei and Copenhagen are being arranged in cooperation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, he said.

Meanwhile, THAI has held a meeting with holders of debentures to clarify its debt rehabilitation plan.

Mr Chansin on Thursday met with 140 groups of its corporate bondholders, according to a THAI press release issued yesterday.

The groups reportedly comprised scores of cooperatives, financial institutes and mutual funds that hold dentures worth more than 70 billion baht.

THAI executives used the meeting to clarify details of the rehabilitation and future business strategy and how the airline will repay debts and make money in future. The airline has said it will submit its rehabilitation blueprint to the Central Bankruptcy Court on Aug 17.

