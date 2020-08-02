Drug dealer arrested with 72,000 meth pills

NAKHON PHANOM: A man known to be a major drug dealer of drugs smuggled from Laos was arrested on Saturday with a large quantity of methamphetamine pills by rangers in Tha Uthen district, authorities said.

The man, identified as Niphon Chuenchom, 21, was intercepted by a team of rangers while he was riding on a motorcycle along a road to Tha Nam Kaew village in tambon Nong Thao, said Col Pithakpol Chusri, commander of the 21st Ranger Task Force.

The rangers found 20,000 meth pills hidden in the motorcycle.

In a subsequent search of his house, the rangers found another 52,000 meth pills, 500 grammes of crystal meth or ice, and 1kg of compressed marijuana.

Mr Niphon allegedly confessed he was hired by a Lao man to distribute drugs to clients in several provinces in the Northeast after they were smuggled across the border from Laos.