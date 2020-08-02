Section
Thailand logs 5 new Covid imports Sunday
Thailand logs 5 new Covid imports Sunday

published : 2 Aug 2020 at 13:32

writer: Online reporters

A view of the almost empty departure hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)
A view of the almost empty departure hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Sunday reported five new imported coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 3,317. The death toll remained at 58.

The new patients recently returned to Thailand from Russia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Germany and Japan.

A 21-year-old male student tested positive on Friday after returning from Russia on July 20, according to the information posted on the Facebook account of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). He is quarantined in Bangkok.

A 25-year-old Thai man was quarantined in Chon Buri after arriving from Indonesia. A second test on Friday showed he was infected with the virus.

A woman, 31, returned to Thailand from Bahrain on July 19. Her infection was detected by a second test on Friday while in quarantine in Chon Buri.

A 37-year-old man quarantined in Chon Buri tested positive on Friday after returning to Thailand from Germany on Monday.

The final case was a woman, 47, who arrived from Japan on Wednesday. A second test on Friday confirmed she had contracted the virus.

