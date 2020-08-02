Heavy rain forecast from Aug 2-4

Heavy rain is likely to prevail in all regions from Aug 2-4, according to the Thai Meteorological Department's 11am weather forecast on Sunday.

The department said at 10am on Sunday, tropical storm "Sinlaku" made landfall over Vietnam. It was centred at Thanh Hoa, Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour. The storm was moving in the west-northwest direction at 15km/hr and was expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression over Laos before becoming a low pressure cell.

The storm, in conjunction with a strong monsoon trough lying across the North and the upper Northeast and the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain in many areas of the North, Northeast, Central, East and South regions.

Provinces likely to be affected on Aug 2-3 are as follows:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakam, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Provinces likely to be affected on Aug 4:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.