Two people killed by falling trees
published : 3 Aug 2020 at 10:13
writer: Online Reporters
Storms in Phuket and Nakhon Si Thammarat claimed the lives of two people, both crushed by falling trees, early on Sunday night.
In Phuket, a teacher was killed when a large tree fell on top of his living quarters inside the grounds of Thairath Withaya School 26 in Krathu district.
The tree was uprooted about 8.25pm by a violent rainstorm.
The teacher, Thanachart Thianwattanakul, 29, was crushed to death.
His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
In Nakhon Si Thammarat, a large sadao tree fell during heavy rain and crushed an elderly woman about 6pm.
Ead Kiriphet, 68, was collecting firewood from around the base of the tree, in Moo 8 village of tambon Phromlok in Phrom Khiri district.
