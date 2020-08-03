Two people killed by falling trees

This tree was blown down by a storm, falling on top of teachers' quarters at Thairath Withaya School 26 in Krathu district, Phuket, and killing Thanachart Thianwattanakul, 29, on Sunday night. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Storms in Phuket and Nakhon Si Thammarat claimed the lives of two people, both crushed by falling trees, early on Sunday night.

In Phuket, a teacher was killed when a large tree fell on top of his living quarters inside the grounds of Thairath Withaya School 26 in Krathu district.

The tree was uprooted about 8.25pm by a violent rainstorm.

The teacher, Thanachart Thianwattanakul, 29, was crushed to death.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, a large sadao tree fell during heavy rain and crushed an elderly woman about 6pm.

Ead Kiriphet, 68, was collecting firewood from around the base of the tree, in Moo 8 village of tambon Phromlok in Phrom Khiri district.